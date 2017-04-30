Global News Morning Weekend BC
April 30 2017 1:17pm
Devour! Osoyoos

Sun, Apr 30: Lynn & Jay make smoked salmon onion fritters with Chef Adair Scott from Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos and leanrs all about “Devour! Osoyoos” taking place May 5th to 7th.

