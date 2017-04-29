Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 29 2017 8:19pm
01:02

Loading...

Man accused of killing his father east of Edmonton

Sat, Apr 29 – A murder investigation is underway in Strathcona County. On Saturday, RCMP said a man was charged with murder after his father was found dead in a rural home.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home