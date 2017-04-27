Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 27 2017 8:10pm
How realistic is an 80-storey tower in Edmonton?

An 80-storey tower in planned for Jasper Avenue, just east of the Shaw Conference Centre. But how realistic is the proposal? Vinesh Pratap went looking for answers.

