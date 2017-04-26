Online Exclusive
April 26 2017 1:28pm
01:27

Loading...

Looking back at the Flood of the Century that devastated St. Agathe, Man.

Twenty years ago, the residents of Ste. Agathe, Man., were forced to watch from a distance as the Red River swallowed their homes, cars and farms.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home