Boomers and Millennials making the Okanagan home

UBC economist tells Urban Development Institute Okanagan chapter that Vancouver and Calgary economies influence Kelowna’s real estate market.

The most influx from these cities comes from millennials looking to start families and buy homes for more affordable prices, and baby boomers, looking to downsize, retire, and enjoy life.

A lack of housing inventory continues to drive prices up. The RE/MAX Spring Market Trends report for 2017 shows Kelowna’s average home price has risen 13 per cent since last sprin