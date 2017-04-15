Global News Morning Weekend BC April 15 2017 2:54pm 03:13 Loading... Gardenworks: Easter gift Do not show up at your egg hunt or Easter feast empty handed. Yvonne Schalle and Gardenworks’ Michelle Tornai have an easy hostess gift that you can whip up in a matter of minutes. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3381118/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3381118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3381118/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/725/483/original_848x480_922032707682.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?