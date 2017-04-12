Loading...
Largest city-wide prom boutique makes dreams come true for Toronto teens facing economic barriers
Wed, Apr 12: From dresses to accessories, prom is becoming an expensive experience for young people. With the average cost attending now more than $500, many graduating teens cannot afford to celebrate this milestone event with their peers. especially those facing economic barriers. That’s where New Circles Community Services Prom Boutique comes in. This free services allows teens to shop with dignity. Susan Hay has more.