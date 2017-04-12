Global News Morning Winnipeg April 12 2017 1:22pm 03:54 Loading... Manitoba Chambers of Commerce reaction to the 2017 budget Shannon Cuciz speaks with Chuck Davidson from the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce about the latest provincial budget and what it means for the economy. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3374637/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3374637/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3374637/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/497/607/GW041217_CHUCK_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?