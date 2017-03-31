Global News at 6 Winnipeg
March 31 2017 8:30pm
01:34

Loading...

Fewer Winnipeg homes at risk after floodway opens

City flood officials said fewer sandbags will be needed to help at-risk properties due to the operation of the Red River Floodway. Global’s Timm Bruch reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home