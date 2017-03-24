Global News Morning Winnipeg March 24 2017 12:47pm 02:54 Loading... Lake and Cabin Show this weekend in Winnipeg The Cottage Country Lake and Cabin Show is at the Red River Exhibition Park this weekend in Winnipeg and Timm Bruch heads down to get a preview. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3332788/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3332788/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3332788/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/514/186/GW032317_COTTAGE1_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?