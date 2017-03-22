Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 22 2017 8:49pm
Edmonton Eskimos mourn death of Hall of Famer Larry Highbaugh

Former Edmonton Eskimo legend Larry Highbaugh has passed away at the age of 67. Highbaugh played 13 seasons in the Canadian Football League, including 12 with the Eskimos.

