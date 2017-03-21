Global News Morning Winnipeg
March 21 2017 9:21am
Our Canada, My Story shines a light on Canadians

The newest exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights examines stories of seven different Canadians and the unique struggles they face in day to day life. Timm Bruch got a sneak peek.

