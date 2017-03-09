Global News at 5 Lethbridge
March 9 2017 7:05pm
Lethbridge County Women battles county to keep dogs

Thu, Mar 9: A Lethbridge County woman is pleading with council to keep her six dogs, after being told she was in violation of long-standing bylaws. Katelyn Wilson reports.

