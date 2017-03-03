Global News at 10 Saskatoon
March 3 2017 11:39pm
01:14

Loading...

Saskatchewan Huskies lose championship opener to Alberta Golden Bears

The Alberta Golden Bears take Game 1 of the Canada West men’s hockey final with a 4-3 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies at Rutherford Rink.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home