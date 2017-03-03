Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 3 2017 9:24am
Cameco teams up with Saskatoon Blades for family skate

It may be a bit late, but Cameco is teaming up with the Saskatoon Blades for a Family Day skate at the Meewasin rink.

