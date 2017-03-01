Accessibility March 1 2017 7:15pm 01:50 Loading... Accessibility court case complainant discusses issues surrounding case Gerry Post speaks about why he and five other wheelchair users have taken the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission to the province’s Supreme Court. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3282291/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3282291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3282291/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/36/375/WED_MARIEKE_WALSH_010317_848x480_888021571960.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?