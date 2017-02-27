Loading...
University of Manitoba student spending years and thousands of dollars in research to find HIV cure
HIV has been around for decades. It’s a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If left untreated the patient’s immune system can get so severely damaged it can no longer defend itself. Manitoba has the second highest rate of HIV infection in Canada. A Univeristy of Manitoba student is spending years and thousands of dollars in research funds to help find a cure. Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports.