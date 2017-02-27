Global News at Noon Calgary
February 27 2017 2:03pm
Susan Elko second-degree murder trial begins

Mon, Feb 27: The murder trial of Scott Munroe Ferguson began Monday. Ferguson is charged with the second-degree murder of Susan Elko back in 2014. David Boushy has the details.

