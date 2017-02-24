Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
February 24 2017 7:46pm
02:28

Loading...

Radita trial: Parents guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of diabetic son

Fri, Feb 24: A judge has found a Calgary mother and father guilty of the first degree-murder of their 15-year-old son, Alex Radita. Nancy Hixt reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home