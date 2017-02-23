Global News Morning Montreal
February 23 2017 8:04am
Mikaël Frascadore, L’Équipe Spectra Production VP

Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks with L’Équipe Spectra Production VP Mikaël Frascadore about the art installation called Illuminart on display during the Montreal en Lumière festival.

