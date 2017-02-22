Global News at 5 Lethbridge
February 22 2017 6:47pm
01:33

Loading...

Annual Ice Rescue Training in Lethbridge

Wed, Feb 22: It’s scary to even imagine, walking on ice and plummeting through, but Lethbridge Firefighters jumped right in for their annual ice rescue training, Sarah Komadina reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home