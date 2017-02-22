Global News Morning Regina February 22 2017 12:27pm 03:24 Loading... Saskatchewan Rush superheroes night Saskatchewan’s professional lacrosse team is on fire this season and looking to continue its streak this Saturday for Superheroes Night in support of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3265708/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3265708/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3265708/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/889/359/SASK_RUSH_FEB22ND_YQR_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?