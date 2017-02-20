Global News Morning Winnipeg February 20 2017 10:58am 05:29 Loading... Faouzia shares her journey to success on Global News Morning Faouzia speaks with Shannon Cuciz on Global News Morning about performing solo at Festival du Voyageur for the first time, as well as her rise to worldwide recognition. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3260617/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3260617/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3260617/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/502/223/GW022017_FAOUZIA.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?