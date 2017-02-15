Global News Morning Edmonton
February 15 2017 10:49am
Edmonton Humane Society: Nadine and Eddy

In our weekly Adopt a Pet segment with the Edmonton Humane Society, Dr. Ted Purcell introduces us to Nadine the energetic dog and Eddy the calm and cuddly cat.

