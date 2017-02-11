Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
February 11 2017 9:52am
06:26

Actors in Bust talk about play set in Fort McMurray

A play set in post-wildfire Fort McMurray is set to make its debut at the Roxy Theatre. A couple of the actors dropped by Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton to talk about the play.

