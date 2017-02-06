Heavy snowfall creates difficulties in the Okanagan

People through much of the Okanagan have been dealing with three days of snowfall. Clearing sidewalks can be back-breaking work. On the roads, municipal crews have been pushed to the max trying to keep the streets safe for motorists. The City of West Kelowna is asking drivers to park off-road so plow trucks don’t have to maneuver around vehicles. Flights have been delayed or cancelled at the Kelowna airport. More snow is expected through the week.