February 3 2017 12:14pm
Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage during Toronto show

“The Tragically Hip” frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he joined them onstage for a rendition of the band’s hit song ‘Lost Together.”

