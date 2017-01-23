Loading...
‘Disturbing’ marijuana dispensary owners won’t report robberies: Toronto police
On Monday, Toronto superintendent Bryce Evans said there have been 17 robberies – to knowledge – of robberies at illegal marijuana dispensary storefronts. Evans said the robberies included physical violence against employees. He also added he finds it “disturbing” that owners of illegal marijuana dispensaries refuse to cooperate with the robbery investigations, turn over evidence and/or tell their employees not to speak to police after being victimized.