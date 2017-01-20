Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 20 2017 8:15am
02:08

Loading...

Kleiter stays cool ahead of first trip to national curling championship

Rylan Kleiter’s team from the Sutherland Curling Club is the fifth Saskatoon squad in the last six years to represent Saskatchewan at junior men’s nationals.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home