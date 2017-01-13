Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
January 13 2017 7:24pm
Banff business owners planning rebuild after devastating fire

Fri, Jan 13: There is some hope for business owners impacted by the fire at the Mount Royal Hotel in Banff. As Jayme Doll reports, many are drawing up plans to rebuild.

