Global News Morning Montreal
January 13 2017 10:06am
Le Fantôme

Fri, Jan 13: Chef Jason Morris from Le Fantôme drops by Global News Morning to talk to Laura Casella and guest co-host Jonathan Roy about his restaurant making EnRoute’s list of best new restaurants in Canada for 2016.

