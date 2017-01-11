Global News at 5:30 Montreal
January 11 2017 5:33pm
Montreal has 5 of Canada’s busiest roads: CAA

Wed, Jan 11: According to a study by CAA, Montreal is home to five of the 20 worst bottlenecks in the country. Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports.

