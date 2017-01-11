Global News Morning Regina January 11 2017 12:11pm 03:48 Loading... Naturopath Dr. Allison Ziegler Talks Cold and Flu Remedies Regina Naturopath Dr. Allison Ziegler talks gut health, nutrient rich foods, and how to benefit from the use of herbs when experiencing cold and flu symptoms this winter. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3174565/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3174565/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3174565/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/28/75/NATUROPATH-JAN_11TH-YQR.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?