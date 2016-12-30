Global News at 5:30 Montreal
December 30 2016 6:03pm
06:08

Loading...

François Legault: A year in review

Fri, Dec 30: Coalition Avenir Quebec’s François Legault joins senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss 2016 and offer a glimpse of what Quebecers can expect from the CAQ in 2017.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home