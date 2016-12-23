Global News at 5:30 Montreal
December 23 2016 6:10pm
02:20

Loading...

Quebec City’s Christmas donkey and goat

Fri, Dec 23: Quebec City’s famous Christmas donkey and goat duo (yes, you read that right!) are hosting a sing-a-long to bring different communities together. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

