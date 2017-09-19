Toronto cops who mocked girl with Down syndrome to appear at disciplinary hearing

Two police officers who were recorded on a dashboard camera video mocking a woman with Down syndrome is scheduled to appear before a police tribunal Tuesday morning.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris made a brief appearance at the tribunal last month, though they did not say how they were pleading, nor were the Police Services Act charges against them read out.

Sljivo is charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language. Saris is charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo’s comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code, according to police documents.

Pamela Munoz previously told Global she was driving along The Queensway in Etobicoke with her two daughters in November when Toronto police pulled her over, claiming she drove through a red light.

But while the two officers from 22 Division were writing her a ticket, they could be heard mocking her daughter Francie on a video obtained by the family.

The hearing comes after both officers issued a written apology to the Munoz family earlier this summer.

The family has stated they would like the officers to make a public apology on camera, but Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said one “would not be forthcoming.”