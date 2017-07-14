Toronto police officers who mocked girl with Down syndrome issue written apology, face hearing

Two Toronto police officers who were recorded on a dash camera video mocking a woman with Down syndrome are facing a tribunal hearing next month.

The officers involved were served notices to appear at a Toronto Police Service Tribunal hearing in August for undisclosed Police Services Act charges, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News on Friday night.

Pamela Munoz previously told Global she was driving along The Queensway in Etobicoke with her two daughters in November when Toronto police pulled her over, claiming she drove through a red light.

But while the two officers from 22 Division were writing her a ticket, they could be heard mocking Francie Munoz, daughter to Pamela and her husband Carlos, on a video obtained by the family.

“They were saying things like, ‘It’s a half person,’ ‘disfigured,’ ‘different,’ and then they’d be using a code name ‘artistic’ for ‘different,’” Pamela said.

News of the tribunal hearing comes on the same day that Const. Sasa Sljilvo and Const. Matthew Saris wrote a letter to Francie, Carlos and Pamela to apologize for “inexcusable remarks.”

In their letter released by the Toronto Police Association on Friday, Sljilvo and Saris said they take “full responsibility” for their actions.

“Our comments were inappropriate, disrespectful and unprofessional,” the letter read.

“We regret the emotional distress we caused to you, your family and the broader community. You have our assurance that our lapse in judgment will not be repeated.”

Carlos said in a statement to Global News that the family wants a personalized, public apology. But he said he was told Thursday night by Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack that a public apology “would not be forthcoming.”

“We do not understand the reasoning behind the refusal to appear on camera since they said that they were ready to do anything to make things right,” Carlos said, adding his offer to share a taped apology with the media was refused.

He said it’s important for the officers to apologize on camera or make a public apology.

“Can you judge whether the apology is real and sincere by reading a piece of paper? Who wrote that apology?” Carlos said.

“Why should we have to tell our communities and the rest of the police force they offended and insulted with their actions that they are truly remorseful if we have never even seen their faces?”

Carlos said the offer to have “a taped session” in the family’s home stands. Carlos said they’re still considering possible legal action or filing a human rights complaint.

Global News attempted to speak with McCormack in response to the concerns raised by Carlos, but he was unavailable for comment by deadline.

