Toronto police launch rush hour traffic and parking enforcement blitz

Now that children are back to school and summer holidays are over, Toronto police are once again targeting misbehaving motorists by launching a week-long rush hour traffic and parking enforcement blitz.

Police said in a media release there will be zero tolerance for vehicles found blocking and congesting rush hour routes.

The campaign, which begins Monday and ends on Friday, will have officers from Traffic Services scouring city streets to eliminate gridlock in high traffic areas.

Since January 1, 2017, parking enforcement officers have issued 57,025 parking infractions and towed 11,884 vehicles from the city’s rush-hour routes.