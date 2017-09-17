Police identify man fatally shot in Regent Park

Police have identified the 54-year-old man who was fatally gunned down in Regent Park early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to calls about sounds of gunshots in the River and Gerrard area just after 1:20 a.m.

Officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on scene.

He has been identified as Everone Paul Mitchell, of Toronto.

The other victim, 57, was transported to hospital. Police told Global News he is expected to survive.

Det. Jeffrey Tavares told reporters Saturday afternoon that police do not believe this was a random act.

“From what we were able to gather so far, the offender is walking towards the group with some sort of purpose, which would make me believe that it wasn’t a random act,” he said.

Tavares said Mitchell did not live in the complex and was there visiting friends. He was not known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)