Woman found dead in Grande Prairie apartment fire

After emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Grande Prairie Wednesday morning, they discovered a woman dead inside.

RCMP said crews were called to a suite in the Montrose Apartments on the city’s east side.

A woman was found inside the apartment and later confirmed to be dead.

No one else was injured, RCMP said.

The woman’s name has not been released. RCMP did not say how old she was.

The investigation continues and an autopsy is scheduled to be done by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Edmonton.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.