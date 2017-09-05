Prairie Winds Park water park reopens after concrete caused ‘scrapes, cuts and puncture wounds’

Prairie Winds Park pool and lazy river officially reopened on Friday, after complaints from the public in late July led to its closure and an Alberta Health Services (AHS) closure.

Several parents posted photos online of their childrens’ scratched and irritated feet, saying the children had sustained the injuries while using the park’s wading pool, which opened this summer.

At the time the complaints came to light, AHS said the pool was closed because the chlorine controller at the pool was faulty and therefore the water wasn’t being continually disinfected.

AHS later acknowledged staff had received a referral from Health Link that some portions of concrete in the lazy river area were not properly sanded.

“The concrete surfacing of the lazy river area of the basin around the main drain cover is rough, causing scrapes, cuts and puncture wounds on patrons,” reads the Aug. 1 executive order from AHS.

The executive order closed the pool and directed Prairie Winds to replace the automated chemical feeding and monitoring equipment, as well as repair the surface of the lazy river.

AHS confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 5 that the park had addressed all the concerns and the executive order was lifted on Friday.

A Global News request to the City of Calgary was not immediately answered.