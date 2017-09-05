Canada
September 5, 2017 10:14 am
Updated: September 5, 2017 10:39 am

Calgarians use social media to share photos, video of possible meteorite

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Calgarians took to Twitter on Monday evening to report seeing a possible meteorite streaking across the sky. Dallas Flexhaug has details.

Many Calgarians took to social media on Monday evening to report seeing a possible meteorite streak through the night sky.

The bright fireball was spotted at around 11 p.m.

The fireball wasn’t just spotted in Calgary; people from across southern Alberta and British Columbia reported seeing it.

The American Meteor Society estimates the fireball “terminated” east of Cranbrook.

