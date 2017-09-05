Calgarians use social media to share photos, video of possible meteorite

Many Calgarians took to social media on Monday evening to report seeing a possible meteorite streak through the night sky.

The bright fireball was spotted at around 11 p.m.

Here's the meteor. Apparently it landed near Nelson, BC. 200km west of Calgary pic.twitter.com/DprrY42FsI — RP (@RafaelPern) September 5, 2017

The fireball wasn’t just spotted in Calgary; people from across southern Alberta and British Columbia reported seeing it.

The American Meteor Society estimates the fireball “terminated” east of Cranbrook.

