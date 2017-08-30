RMs of Vanscoy and Montrose under fire ban

A complete fire ban is in place for the RMs of Vanscoy and Montrose, including Vanscoy and Delisle.

The Delisle Fire Department announced the ban Tuesday afternoon on social media.

Officials said the ban includes fire pits, burning barrels and burn permits.

All outstanding burn permits have also been cancelled.

The restrictions do not extend to Pike Lake Provincial Park.

A fire ban remains in place for all Crown land, provincial parks and recreations site in southwestern Saskatchewan due to extreme wildfire hazards.

No open fires are permitted and fireworks are prohibited.

The ban doesn’t include self-contained heating devices, pressurized stoves, gas barbecues, propane fire pits, or charcoal briquettes used in an approved firebox, which are permitted for cooking and heating purposes only.