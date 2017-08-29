Pierrefonds parents still waiting after borough promised to install school zone signs

Residents are still waiting after officials with the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough promised it would install school zone signs following an accident involving two elementary students near École Saint-Gérard in June.

The two young girls were struck by a car as they were crossing Pierrefonds Boulevard after lunch, trying to get back to school.

Police said the girls were jaywalking and were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

After the accident, parents called on the borough to install new safety measures.

They suggested either putting up signs along the busy boulevard indicating it was a school zone or installing a pedestrian crosswalk.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor Jim Beis told Global News in June that officials would look into the issue.

“We’re going to take the necessary measures to at least identify the area as a school zone by saying ‘watch out for our children,’ as we see in other neighbourhoods,” he had told Global News at the time.

Parents in Pierrefonds argue École Saint-Gérard isn’t the only school in the Montreal area located on a busy artery.

Beurling Academy in Verdun is located on Champlain Boulevard and parents told Global News in November they were concerned about student safety when dropping off their children for school.

A few days ago, the borough of Verdun installed a crosswalk on the busy boulevard.

École Saint-Gérard parents believe the same should be done in Pierrefonds.

“It’s a very crowded street. They need lots of signs, crosswalks, because kids are crossing the street,” said Mozhgan Zolghadry, whose daughter is in Grade 5.

Global News reached out to both the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Beis, but have yet to hear back.

Pierrefonds parents insist something needs to be done soon.

“Something I really want to see is those signs that have a radar and it gives you your speed,” said Julie Durand, whose six-year-old daughter goes to the school.

“If you go a little bit over limit, it flashes red, so it really grabs your attention.”