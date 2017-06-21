Pierrefonds to install new road signs after two girls struck by car

New road signs are being installed on Pierrefonds Boulevard after two École Saint-Gérard elementary students were hit by a car during lunchtime.

Police said the girls were jaywalking and were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Some parents told Global News the borough needs to increase safety measures around the school.

“We’re going to take the necessary measures to at least identify the area as a school zone, by saying ‘watch out for our children,’ as we see in other neighbourhoods,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor Jim Beis.

The borough also said it sent out a letter to parents, encouraging them to talk to their children about crossing the streets at the proper intersections.

“The ultimate goal here is to make sure the children and the families crossing there are safe and the safest option is to use the two intersections on Harry-Worth [Street] and Saint-Jean [Boulevard] to get to the school,” said Beis.

Julie Durand, whose five-year-old daughter attends the school, said she was one of the parents who wanted a change.

“I agree with the school that it is the parents’ responsibility to make sure the kids get to school safely, but it is the city’s responsibility to make sure the streets are safe around the school,” she said.

Borough officials confirmed it will be putting up the new signs within the next few days.