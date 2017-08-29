8 apartments evacuated after overnight fire in Rosemont

An overnight fire in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie forced the evacuation of eight units of an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Montreal firefighters responded to a call on Bourbonniere Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

“Emergency services responded to the call within five minutes,” said Montreal fire services spokesperson Ian Ritchie.

“The fire started in a second-floor unit and moved up to the third floor before it was put out.”

One woman suffered smoke inhalation and was treated on site by first responders before being transferred to the care of Urgences-santé ambulance technicians.

All of the residents were evacuated and provided accommodations through the Canadian Red Cross.

Montreal firefighters believe that the cause of the fire was accidental, and will be investigating the exact cause over the next couple of days.

The estimated damage to the building is $100,000.