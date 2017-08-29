Family of victims in deadly Edmonton arson thanks firefighters for their efforts

The family of Angie Tang wants to say thank you to the firefighters that helped rescue Angie and her five-month-old son Hunter Brown from their burning home last week.

“The house was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived,” Paul Leung in a statement to Global News on Monday night. “We cannot imagine how the firefighters were able to get in and managed to pull Hunter and Angie out from their second-floor bedroom.”

Hunter did not survive and an autopsy revealed he died of smoke inhalation. Tang remains in hospital.

Fire crews were called to the home on Armitage Crescent S.W. last Tuesday.

“We have not forgotten about the bravery of the firefighters,” Leung said. “We commend their heroism, and on behalf of the family, we would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude for their courage, selflessness and quick action.”

Investigators believe the fire started when outdoor patio furniture was purposely set on fire near the front door of the home in the Ambleside neighbourhood.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder, arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Jessica Tammerand, 18, has been charged with arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

“We are sure little Hunter is also thanking them from heaven for saving his mom,” Leung said.