Canada
August 28, 2017 5:12 pm
Updated: August 28, 2017 5:15 pm

Woman struck and killed by RV at Fintry Provincial Park

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to Fintry Provincial Park at around 12:40 Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 93-year-old man was adjusting the placement of a small motorhome on the campsite when he inadvertently struck and ran over his partner.

The 73-year-old woman died at the scene.

An RCMP Traffic Services collision analyst attended along with the BC Coroners Service.

The investigation is ongoing.

