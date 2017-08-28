Woman struck and killed by RV at Fintry Provincial Park
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to Fintry Provincial Park at around 12:40 Sunday afternoon.
Police say a 93-year-old man was adjusting the placement of a small motorhome on the campsite when he inadvertently struck and ran over his partner.
The 73-year-old woman died at the scene.
An RCMP Traffic Services collision analyst attended along with the BC Coroners Service.
The investigation is ongoing.
