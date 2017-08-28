Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet in wake of resignation from high-profile, tricky post

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today is set to fill the post left vacant after longtime Liberal MP Judy Foote resigned last week as minister of public services and procurement.

Trudeau is scheduled to announce the change — or changes — to his cabinet during the lunch hour Monday, with Governor General David Johnston presiding over the swearing-in ceremony.

While Foote was on leave prior to announcing her resignation, her colleague, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr was overseeing her portfolio — one of the most onerous in cabinet.

Public Works and Procurement involves a long list of responsibilities and challenging files, including the Phoenix pay system fiasco, which has resulted in leagues of public servants receiving either too much pay, not enough pay or no pay at all.

Because of the size and scope of the ministry, speculation in Ottawa has focused on experienced ministers who could step into the post — a move that would trigger at least a small shuffle of the current cabinet lineup.

With the loss of Foote, the prime minister is also out a Newfoundland and Labrador presence in his cabinet. Trudeau was expected to award rookie Liberal MP Seamus O’Regan, the MP for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, with something in cabinet in order to preserve that province’s representation at the table.

According to a CBC report Monday morning, O’Regan will replace Calgary MP Kent Hehr at Veterans Affairs.

— With a file from The Canadian Press