Suspect arrested after alleged arson in Rosemont

A 30-year-old man was arrested following an alleged arson attack in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie on Monday morning, Monday, August 28, 2017.

A 30-year-old man was arrested following an alleged arson attack in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough Monday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, the suspect threw an incendiary object into a restaurant at the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and des Érables Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Couture said evacuations were made, but no one was injured.

The restaurant has suffered significant damage.

