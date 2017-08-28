Suspect arrested after alleged arson in Rosemont

A 30-year-old man was arrested following an alleged arson attack in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough Monday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, the suspect threw an incendiary object into a restaurant at the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and des Érables Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Couture said evacuations were made, but no one was injured.

The restaurant has suffered significant damage.